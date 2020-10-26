Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $171.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

