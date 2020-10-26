Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

