JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 247,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

