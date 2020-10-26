Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Yelp posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after purchasing an additional 736,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

