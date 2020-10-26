Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

