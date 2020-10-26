Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in GAP were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GAP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GAP by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GAP by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 526,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in GAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.