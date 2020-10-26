Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.64.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $404.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.64 and a 200-day moving average of $346.09. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $404.77. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

