Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

