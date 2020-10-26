BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 681,906 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.