Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.23 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

