Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128,665 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $252,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 137,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

