Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

