World Asset Management Inc Has $273,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 269,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,398,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,317,000 after acquiring an additional 209,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

