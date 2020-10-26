Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

