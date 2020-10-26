Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO opened at $34.07 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

