World Asset Management Inc Has $388,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.75 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.