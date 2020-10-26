Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $216,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 137,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

