AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.33 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,823 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

