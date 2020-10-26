Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $149.20 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

