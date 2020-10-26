Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $228.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

