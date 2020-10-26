Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in State Street by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 573,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE STT opened at $65.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

