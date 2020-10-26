Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $218,000. Motco increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

