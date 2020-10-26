Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $284.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

