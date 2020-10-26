Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PINS opened at $53.00 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

