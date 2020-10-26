Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,124 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

