One Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $488.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,768. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

