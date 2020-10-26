One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 37.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $334.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

