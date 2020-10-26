One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,084 shares of company stock worth $22,847,518. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

