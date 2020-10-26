One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after buying an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,185,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 520,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,013,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $82.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

