Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 1,666 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after buying an additional 251,321 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,084 shares of company stock worth $22,847,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

