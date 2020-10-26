Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,991 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,124 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,124 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
D. B. Root & Company LLC Sells 134 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
D. B. Root & Company LLC Sells 134 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
One Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Adobe Inc.
One Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Adobe Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC
One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc.
One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc.
One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated
One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report