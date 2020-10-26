NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 645 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

