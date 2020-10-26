GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 21.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,205.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,568.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

