PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.5% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $139.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

