Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB opened at $62.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec Co. has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $606,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.89.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

