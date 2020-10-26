Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

NYSE SF opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

