Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 92,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

