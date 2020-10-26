Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,468 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,815 shares of company stock worth $19,004,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $216.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $196.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

