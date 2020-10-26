Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 608 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.36.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $106.25 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

