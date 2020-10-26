Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $401,516.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,540.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $519,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,178 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,094. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $214.11 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

