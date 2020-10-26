Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Eaton by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $109.81 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.