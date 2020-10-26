Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

