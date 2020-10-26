Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $894,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 49.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

