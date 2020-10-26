Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) will announce ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.43). Scorpio Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 243.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($7.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SALT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SALT opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

