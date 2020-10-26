Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,433,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $239.53 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.