Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,842,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

