Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,542,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

