AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AbbVie by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

