Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 39,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

V opened at $198.01 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.