Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

